Man Utd 'have been waiting' for Hojlund - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United "have been waiting for a player like Rasmus Hojlund" after unveiling his new signing at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The £72m striker waved to the crowd before Manchester United's 3-1 win against Lens and Ten Hag said afterwards it is up to the Denmark striker how far his career progresses.

"He is a real front man, very direct and keen to score goals," Ten Hag told the United website.

"He has such huge potential and now it is up to him to explore that. We will support him, all the coaches here and the whole team. We have been waiting for a type like him and we will integrate him into the dressing room and onto the pitch.

"We need hungry players and he is another that is determined to score goals, win games and win trophies."

Ten Hag was delighted with the workout against the Ligue 1 side after watching his team fight back from falling behind.

"I was very pleased," he said. "We showed today how we can create chances and that we have many players on the pitch who can make the final pass and who can score goals."