Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports on Mohamed Salah's reaction to being substituted: "I can understand because if Mo scored it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game but I didn't think about that. We needed stability and we needed fresh legs. It was super intense for everybody.

"That's all I can say about it, his reaction was absolutely OK. When I sub a player and he is jumping in to my arms at 1-1 and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised so that's absolutely fine."