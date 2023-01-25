A potential Nottingham Forest move for veteran Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas would be intriguing, says Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White.

The Paris St-Germain stopper is behind Gianluigi Donarumma at the club and, with Forest needing a new goalkeeper to cover Dean Henderson's injury, White thinks he would be an astute signing.

"He's a three-time Champions League winner and he wants to be playing football," White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "I think it's a really intriguing idea.

"Henderson is out injured for a month and besides he's only on loan. Forest could do with a really experienced keeper to come in.

"I think it would work. He's a great shotstopper, an entertaining goalkeeper and I think he would enhance the league. He may be 36, but I definitely do not think he is too old for the Premier League."

