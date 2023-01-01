Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats
Rangers have won all four of their league games under Michael Beale, scoring 10 goals in the process. The Gers are yet to win five consecutive league matches in 2022-23.
This will be Michael Beale’s first Old Firm derby in charge of Rangers. None of the club’s last six managers (incl. caretakers) to face Celtic at least once won their first such meeting in all competitions (D2 L4), with Ally McCoist the last to do so, winning 4-2 in September 2011.
Celtic have won their opening league match in 11 of the last 12 calendar years; the only exception, however, was a 1-0 defeat to Rangers in 2021.
Celtic have won three of their last four league meetings with Rangers (D1); they had only won two of their previous 10 Old Firm league derbies beforehand (D1 L7).