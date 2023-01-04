Who will depart in January? Your views

A nine point lead at the top of the Premiership table, with Alistair Johnson, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata already brought in. So who should Ange Postecoglou be looking to keep in January? The fans told us what they thought.

Peter: I would like to have an out-and-out striker, capable of scoring 30 goals per season.

Anon: I think we need a proper defensive midfielder, like a Casemiro. I was happy when we signed Abildgaard but it seems he hasn't worked out.

Gerry: We need a higher quality striker in the same mould as Giakoumakis. After the success of Carter-Vickers coming from Tottenham's reserves, why not head into the EPL market for reserves, who are overlooked by big money buys?

Anon: I still think another striker is key, someone with experience in front of goal. Another couple on the wings or defence but other than that, with Johnson and Iwata, I think the squad is complete now.

James: We are ok for midfielders, for sure. Maybe another quality centre-back and if Giakoumakis is going, then definitely another striker.

Anon: Would like to see another centre-back and defensive midfielder. It's about keeping Abada and O'Riley too. If a big offer comes in for Juranovic, then so be it, but keep the the other two.

Ross: They have enough already, it's about keeping the established players now and cutting loose the deadwood. They need to keep Giakoumakis.

Anon: We need a poacher, a Champions League-level centre-forward. And a midfield enforcer.