May signs new deal with Saints

Stevie May has signed a new contract that ties the striker to St Johnstone until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old's previous deal was scheduled to expire at the end of the season.

May told St Johnstone’s website: “I am delighted to commit my future to St Johnstone. As soon as we started to open talks, there was only one place I wanted to stay. There was never any doubt in my mind.

“I have fantastic memories here and have enjoyed success throughout my time at Saints. Hopefully we can bring those times back to McDiarmid.

“We know we are in a difficult run of form but my aim is to continue working hard and help Saints climb back up the league table.

“The fans at St Johnstone have been brilliant throughout my time here. I am looking forward to the next few years at Saints.”