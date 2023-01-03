Happy at result - but not display or officials

We asked Celtic fans for their reaction to Monday's 2-2 Old Firm derby draw away to Rangers - a result that keeps Ange Postecoglou's side nine points clear of their city rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Most are happy with the result but not the performance by their players - or the officials...

Joe: Thought Celtic simply slumped to Rangers' level after 25 minutes of dominance where they should have put the game to bed. Losing Taylor and replacing him with a man who has one foot out the door and plays on the other side of the pitch was a poor call. Probably lucky to snatch the draw in the end, which is bizarre given how the opening stages played out.

James: Was very underwhelmed by the performance. Too many misplaced passes and very little penetration from the wings. However, Maeda work ethic is wonderful. Good debut for Johnson, Cameron Carter-Vickers was tremendous and Starfelt was steady. Juranovic looked out of place on the left. Midfield on top in first half but faded in second.

Mike: Scrappy performance but still found the strength to take a point. I think a better team selection would have given us all three points. We made them look better than they actually were or are.

Brian: Thought Celtic controlled game first 25 minutes, in that period, more attempts on Rangers were needed to put game out of sight, Celtic lost initiative second half early to hand it to Rangers. Team showed character to get equaliser late on.

Jim: Another VAR shocker against Celtic. Goldson 'saves' a goal-bound shot with both hands. No penalty given! It would appear that the VAR system is programmed not to award penalties against the Rangers.

Ged: When is a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty, a penalty, and when is a penalty that should've been a penalty not a penalty? The riddle that make no sense that is VAR in Scotland.

Michael: I thought Rangers took the second half - they played well - but it was never a penalty. And it should have been for the referee to decide - not someone else. Maeda was Celtic's top man along with Carter Vickers.

Martin: I love them. A battling draw, if unlikely near the end, Kyogo breaks his duck, nine clear. Happy with that.

