Crystal Palace: Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Both sides are in transition.

Southampton have apparently gone with youth this season. It remains to be seen if that will work or not, but it seems their manager is up for the sack week in, week out.

Palace's issues are inconsistency and trying to fill that Conor Gallagher-shaped midfield hole. Resolving the latter will go a long way to seeing us being just fine for the rest of a very odd, disjointed season. I'm confident the club and manager Patrick Vieira will address that.

Just as 2022-23 has got into a rhythm, we're heading for the World Cup break - and how teams get going again will be key.

If the start of the campaign is anything to go by, we could end up with a tight table. Experience will be vital and that's why I see Palace finishing above Saints, though it is unlikely to be by much.

Southampton: Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

Both sides have similar characteristics. Both aspire to be a top-half team but lack consistency and have bad habits of surrendering leads. Crystal Palace have been guilty of the latter four times this season.

Southampton have only topped Palace once in the past five seasons, and the Eagles are currently one point ahead.

However, Saints have a young side that needed more time to gel, and have been hampered by key injuries. And they've found some form after a bad run, taking five points from the past three games, including a hard-earned point against leaders Arsenal.

With key men on the road to recovery, I'm confident Southampton can find the consistency needed to top Palace.

In addition, there's uncertainty over Wilfried Zaha's future and his desire to leave Selhurst Park for a top-six club. Will they get the best from him?