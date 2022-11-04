Pep has no fears over World Cup stars
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
We are one week away from the World Cup break and the number of injuries ruling players out of the tournament in Qatar is growing.
Now is the time players might step off the gas and try to coast their way through matches.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has previously said he would "smell" that happening and drop anyone it applied to. And he thinks the warning has been heeded.
"I will be honest, seeing our players and how they run and compete, I am not concerned at all over what will happen in the last week," the Spaniard said on Friday.
"Next Saturday, they start preparations for the World Cup - but from what I've seen, they are committed to what we have to do."