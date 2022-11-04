S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

W﻿e are one week away from the World Cup break and the number of injuries ruling players out of the tournament in Qatar is growing.

N﻿ow is the time players might step off the gas and try to coast their way through matches.

Manchester C﻿ity boss Pep Guardiola has previously said he would "smell" that happening and drop anyone it applied to. And h﻿e thinks the warning has been heeded.

"﻿I will be honest, seeing our players and how they run and compete, I am not concerned at all over what will happen in the last week," the Spaniard said on Friday.

"Next Saturday, they start preparations for the World Cup - but from what I've seen, they are committed to what we have to do."