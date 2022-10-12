Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he would have bought United in the summer but the Glazer family would not sell. (Financial Times, via Goal), external

