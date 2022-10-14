Jim Goodwin will be free to return to the dugout for Sunday's visit by Hearts after Aberdeen submitted an appeal against the manager's eight-match touchline suspension.

Goodwin has already served the first of an immediate six-match ban, with the other two suspended, after accusing Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating".

But the Dons have now submitted their appeal after receiving the written reasons for the disciplinary panel's punishment - and that will be heard by the Scottish FA on 31 October.

Goodwin will now also be in the dugout for matches against Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Rangers before discovering whether or not his sanction is reduced.

The game immediately after the hearing is another meeting with Hibs - at Pittodrie.