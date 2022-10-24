B﻿ournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival.

The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.

"The boys have played a big role in that so I am loving every second and I feel like I am only getting better in this team."

H﻿e also spoke about the trip to West Ham after Bournemouth's loss against Southampton: “They’re a great team. You’ve seen how well they’ve done over the past few years in the Premier League and how good a job their manager has been doing for them.

"So we know it's going to be a tough test but are more than happy to go there and pick up some points."