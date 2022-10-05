Wardrop to step down from St Mirren board

St Mirren director Alan Wardrop is to step down from the board in November, with chairman John Needham paying tribute to his colleague.

"It’s with mixed emotions that I announce that Alan Wardrop has intimated that he wishes to step down as a director on 19 November after over six years’ service on our board,” said Needham.

“Pleasingly, he has indicated willingness to continue his involvement in our St Mirren charitable foundation and running the 1877 Club.

"Alan has been a dedicated and hard-working member of our board throughout his tenure. I have enjoyed working with him and witnessed his significant personal commitment first hand.

"On behalf of the board I want to record our thanks for everything he has done, and continues to do, for the club."