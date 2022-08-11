Ross apology to fans as 'pride is damaged'

Jack Ross apologised to travelling Dundee United supporters after his side were subjected to a 7-0 Europa Conference League qualifying defeat by AZ Alkmaar.

United sold all of their 1300 tickets for their first European trip in 10 years on the back of a 1-0 first-leg lead, but a significant number of fans left after their team fell six behind inside a minute of the second half.

"For every plaudit and praise we received in the aftermath of last Thursday, we will deserve every bit of criticism we get on the back of that," head coach Ross told BBC Scotland.

"We played against a good team in a tough venue, but we conceded six goals in 26 minutes. That's not good, irrespective of the opponent.

"I would like to apologise to the travelling fans because we should be better than that."

United suffered Scottish football's joint-worst defeat in Europe, on a par with Hibernian's humiliation by Malmo in 2013 and Celtic's thumping by Barcelona three years later.

"All the discipline we showed in our play without the ball last week, we didn't do as well and we didn't deal with the period of adversity well in the first half," Ross said. "Heads become foggy.

"We became ragged and loose, out of possession, never mind in possession. When you do that, you will get picked off against good sides.

"It's a sore, sore night for us. Pride is damaged by that."