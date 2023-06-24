Midfielder? Winger? Centre-half? What is Rodgers' priority?

Former Celtic players John Collins and Kenny Miller both agree that Brendan Rodgers must strengthen the treble-winning squad he has inherited if the returning manager is to achieve his goal of making a dent in the Champions League.

But which positions need bolstering most for tackling what former Scotland midfielder Collins suggests is the need to move up "to another level"?

Both he and Miller think a priority will be holding on to the Japan duo who were a big hit in their two seasons under departed manager Ange Postecoglou - striker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder Reo Hatate.

"I think he'll go for a midfield player," Collins suggested. "He'll want power and strength and, of course, skill who will sit deeper and release Callum McGregor to move further up the pitch.

"Callum has done well in that deeper role, but it takes away from him delivering those killer passes further up the pitch, the kind that Kyogo thrives on behind the defence."

Former Scotland striker Miller thinks that the main areas "that can be improved" are left centre-back and another winger.

Miller suggests that, although Carl Starfelt has had a better season, he still looks less comfortable on the left of central defence.

Meanwhile, he suggests that, while Daizen Maeda is "a work horse", he "lacks a bit of guile" and an end product. "Maybe bringing in someone on the right would allow Jota to move to the left, where he looks more comfortable," Miller adds.

Where do you think Celtic should strengthen? Give us your thoughts here.