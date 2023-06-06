Paris St-Germain have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 22, from Sporting Lisbon. (L'Equipe - in French, external)

Chelsea have switched their focus to signing Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after missing out on Ugarte. (Standard, external)

Chelsea have also revived their interest in Southampton's Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. Former Blues forward Eden Hazard has had a role in a prospective move. (Express, external)

N'Golo Kante remains open to staying at Chelsea but the France midfielder, 32, is yet to agree on a new deal and Saudi clubs Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are interested in signing him this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Inter Milan have made a move to sign English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, from Chelsea this summer. (Football Insider, external)

West Ham are looking at three midfielders - Southampton and England's James Ward-Prowse, 28, Chelsea and England's Conor Gallagher, 23, and Manchester United and Scotland's Scott McTominay, 26. (Football Transfers, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column