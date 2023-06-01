Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is intent on making it a “truly special season" by completing the treble with the only domestic trophy he has yet to lift since arriving in Glasgow.

With Celtic having lost to rivals Rangers in last season's semis, Postecoglou now stands a Scottish Cup final victory over Inverness Caley Thistle away from becoming the fifth manager in the club’s history to win a treble.

Emulating Jock Stein, Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon would also make it a fifth domestic clean sweep in seven years for Celtic, in what could be Postecoglou’s last game at the helm after two successful seasons.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said the Australian. “Obviously it was the one trophy that escaped us [last season].

"The whole day, the occasion, it’s the last game on the calendar, and just being part was the first thing we were excited about.

“You want to win whatever trophy you’re up for, but making it a treble will make it a truly special season.

“The players have been outstanding at maintaining a real focus of each game being the most important. That’s what has got us to this place.

"Back home the English FA Cup final followed by the Scottish FA Cup was kind of tradition - that was our Saturday night in May. We would religiously watch that, it was a bit of an event for us.

"I didn't watch it last year, so that goes to show that we were still hurting from the fact we weren't there. Now we are there and want to make the most of it."