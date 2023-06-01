'A season to remember' for Brighton

This Brighton side are "the best Albion team we have ever had", according to chairman Tony Bloom.

In a message to supporters on the club website reflecting on their season, the 53-year-old said: "It goes without saying that we have had a season to remember.

"Huge credit goes to the players and the backroom team for their superb efforts this season, and also to our entire staff, both at the stadium and the training ground, for their professionalism and hard work throughout the campaign."

In a season that saw the club lose manager Graham Potter and head of recruitment Paul Winstanley, the Seagulls still managed to achieve their highest ever Premier League position and European football under new head coach Roberto de Zerbi.

"Roberto is an excellent fit for our club with the style of football he adopts, his passion, desire and determination to succeed, and his enthusiasm and abilities to improve players," added Bloom.

"We are seeing the results on the pitch, and in all my years following Brighton & Hove Albion, I've never seen us play football of such quality and style. We are undoubtedly watching the best Albion team we have ever had, and it gives me such pleasure to make that statement.

"Not only is it aesthetically pleasing on the eye, we are also playing with a real purpose, a real desire to take the game to the opposition, and we are dominating games. There's a new dimension to the way we play and it's been a joy to watch.

"We will never forget the contribution of so many people to get to where we are now – a Premier League club playing European football next season."