Sir Jim Ratcliffe has the money and experience to be an asset to Manchester United should he take a shareholding in the club, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

It has been reported that the British billionaire is interested in buying United following a Bloomberg dispatch that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.

Lancashire-born Ratcliffe, the majority shareholder of chemical group Ineos, is a boyhood fan of the club. He also owns French side Nice, Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and Ineos Grenadiers cycling team, while Ineos has a partnership with the Mercedes F1 team.

"He already owns a football club so he is not coming into this blind," Maguire told BBC Radio Manchester. "He knows the stresses and strains that this brings.

"He has cash, so it is not a case like with some other people that have thrown their hat in the ring, who then have to provide [evidence of] funding.

"He can certainly afford to buy the club and will be able to introduce a different style of management.

"If Jim Ratcliffe is going to invest a significant amount of money into the club, he will be in a strong position to bring some of his influence onto the board of directors and have a say in decision-making.

"Having someone with his experience of being successful in sporting and non-sporting businesses could help that particular issue."

Ratcliffe previously failed with a bid to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, and his potential move for United would be welcomed by their fans according to United We Stand fanzine editor Andy Mitten...