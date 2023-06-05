On Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The former Sweden captain spent two seasons with Manchester United between 2016-18, in which time he most notably helped the club secure the 2017 League Cup trophy by scoring a brace in the final.

A number of today's squad played alongside the striker during those campaigns and have praised his influence in recent years.

Speaking in January, Luke Shaw said: "He was brilliant - not just footballing-wise, I think everyone knows what sort of player he was.

"You could see why he's won so much. He was a born winner. Whether it was on the pitch in games or training, every single game we played he would always want to win.

"But as well, off the pitch when you speak to him, he was absolutely hilarious, he was honestly so funny. All the lads here, we all loved him and he was a great person to have around. He made everyone smile a lot."

Fellow forward Marcus Rashford said of Ibrahimovic's impact: "His mentality was beyond anything I'd ever played with before.

"He didn't care what anyone would say or what anyone was saying about him.

"In terms of mentality, he was key to my development."

Whilst midfielder Scott McTominay praised him back in 2021, saying: "He's a ruthless guy in terms of the way he wants to win 24/7, if you're not on the same page as him, then you won't succeed under him, he'll make life hard for you, so you'd better work hard at winning, otherwise it'll be a tough time for you.

"I love guys like that in football. He's obviously had a legendary career which is a real credit to him, and obviously to his family as well, so I have nothing but big praise for him."