Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signature of England midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The former Manchester United midfielder is out of contract following his final season at Old Trafford and it would appear that Forest are set to beat West Ham to his signature.

With regular playing time, he shone with the Hammers scoring nine goals in 16 appearances after arriving on loan in January of the 2020-21 season.

Forest fans, are you happy with the apparent imminent arrival of Lingard? Do you still need more signings? Let us know here