John McGinn has credited manager Unai Emery for giving him a "whole new outlook on football" after the midfielder extended his stay at Villa Park until 2027.

"The first meeting I had with him I thought: 'He knows his stuff,'" said the Villa captain.

"There was a language barrier at first, which made things slightly difficult. I don't think he'd ever heard a Glaswegian speak so fast!

"We had an honest and open conversation, and he’d watched all the games. He knew my form wasn’t quite where it needed to be, but he knew what I was capable of in his team.

"It's been such a breath of fresh air working with him. I've developed a whole new outlook on football. Hopefully I'll get four more years with him."