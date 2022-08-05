Leeds "tried everything" to convince Belgium prodigy Charles de Ketelaere to come to Elland Road, including enlisting Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe.

The Australian actor, most recently spotted playing Greek god Zeus in Marvel's summer blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, put out a video message to the 21-year-old to persuade him to join his beloved Whites.

It didn't work, however, with De Ketelaere opting for a move to AC Milan instead.

"They tried everything," Belgium football expert Kristoff Terreur told BBC Radio Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"But De Ketelaere's young - I don't know if he even recognised Russell Crowe!

"It came down to a competition between Leeds and Milan, and Italian teams are not as financially powerful as Premier League clubs, but the Milan boss convinced him and he's gone for less."

