Tottenham will try to beat Juventus to the transfer of Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in signing Sergio Reguilon from Spurs if they are unable to sign left-back Marcos Alonso from Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish), external

Spurs are willing to sell Giovani lo Celso if a fee of about £17m is offered this summer, with Villarreal and Fiorentina having shown an interest in the midfielder. (Athletic - subscription required), external

