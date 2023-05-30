Kane wants to 'kick on' after injury woes

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has expressed his relief at overcoming his recent injury troubles to score his first goal of the season in the Saints win against Livingston.

Kane only made two appearances in the 2022/23 season due to injury, and is out of contract this summer, but scored from the spot on the final day of the campaign.

"I'm just thankful I'm back on the pitch, back playing," he said. "It's unfortunate that the season has come to an end because that's me just getting started.

"I wanted to take [the penalty] because I've not got a goal this season. I knew where I was going to put it, and thankfully it went in.

"It's been so hard, the worst time of my life. I'm just glad I'm out the other side and hopefully I can kick on now.

"I love this place, everything about it. If I do get offered a contract, I'll be delighted. I'll go on my holidays and just see what happens."