Analysis: Southampton 2-2 Leeds

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

For 70 minutes, Leeds looked good value for their lead, courtesy of two goals from stand-in captain Rodrigo.

Pressing from the front is a trademark of this Leeds side under Jesse Marsch and it was on full display in the sunshine on the south coast.

The yellow shirts forced their hosts into mistakes early on as they limited Southampton's potency in attack.

Marsch will be disappointed at how Saints wrestled back momentum deep into the second-half but four points from the opening two games is an impressive return.