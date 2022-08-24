Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards sees why Manchester United are interested in Ajax winger Antony but has a word of warning for Erik ten Hag about the Brazilian.

"He's a really good player, an exciting, slightly flamboyant winger," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"It's been in the background for weeks and Ten Hag obviously knows him well.

"He was actually brought in as Hakim Ziyech's replacement and there's a cautionary tale there. Ziyech has not shown the same form for Chelsea as he did at Ajax.

"Ajax are a really well-oiled business machine and know how to get top whack for their players. If they want £80m, United will have to walk away.

"If they ask for £50-60m, I think United will do it."

