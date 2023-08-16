We asked for your thoughts after Rangers drew 1-1 away to Servette and progressed to a Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Neil: Rangers are playing some good football but we certainly need time for all the new signings to gel, putting away the chances created still remains a problem.

Andy: There’s so much negativity around the Rangers performance that I had to double check that they had actually won the tie. Servette, with one decent half over the two games, never led in the tie and Rangers shut them down without being overextended. With a little more polish the score line would have been more representative of Rangers' overall superiority.

Martin: Job done and now a step closer to getting back into the Champions League. Performance wise, first-half we started slowly, and we were much better in the second-half with a great goal by James Tavernier, but it shouldn't need a roasting at half-time from Michael Beale to get the message across. Our front three are still not great - let's give it everything we've got on Tuesday, it’s game on.

Allan: Getting through a knockout round was the task, and it has been completed. While it is normal to want a great performance, the result is what matters. Better performances will happen, fans expect too much too soon. This team will improve and win trophies.

Frazer: Nicolas Raskin was outstanding, and Jack Butland kept us in it. Another team would have demolished Rangers in the first-half last night. We need to be more clinical in the final third if we want to even see past the home game against PSV.

James: It was an awful display - I can't see us getting past PSV. Even if we do, we will be embarrassed like last season in the Champions League.

Ronnie: It was a great result and performance, Butland was a huge plus. Raskin ran the show, what an engine. The negatives for me, Danilo, Sima and Dessers still don’t impress me, and Sam Lammers looks laboured. Todd Cantwell and Jose Cifuentes are the real deal, and our back line looked more solid. We are a work in progress but we are going in the right direction. PSV is a new level but we’ve been there before, there’s lots of positives.

Jimmy: Let’s forget the first-half, Danilo has to score, simple, but after the gaffer ripped into them, what a difference in the second-half. Let’s move on now and be consistent.

Norrie: We live to fight another day. We need more performances like the second-half. It's coming good but we definitely need more pace and creativity in the middle and up front.

Charlie: Well I was not impressed for the first 45 minutes, it looked like we had lost the game. Whatever Beale said at half-time certainly did the trick, it was a complete turnaround and in the end we deserved to go through. Onwards and upwards.