An impressive 133,586 supporters attended matches across the four SPFL top divisions to mark the start of the 2023/24 League campaign.

It was the second-highest opening weekend league attendances since the SPFL was formed in 2013, and the highest in five seasons when 134,397 attended matches at the start of season 2018/19.

The largest crowd of the opening weekend was at Celtic Park on Saturday, where 58,772 fans witnessed the champions defeat Ross County 4-2.

A total of 17,586 supporters watched St Mirren’s dramatic late 3-2 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday, while 9,256 fans were inside The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park, as Kilmarnock defeated Rangers 1-0 the previous day.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “It’s great to see such strong attendances at games across the country.

“This weekend’s strong crowds continue to build on last season’s positive trends, which included five million fans attending SPFL matches for the first time ever, and Scotland enjoying the highest per capita support across European football.

“It’s a further reminder of why Scottish football fans are renowned across the world for their incredible support.”