Hibs v St Mirren: Team news

Hibs have a goalkeeping dilemma after David Marshall pulled out of their European tie against Inter d’Escaldes with a hamstring issue in the warm-up and Jojo Wollacott suffered a thigh injury early in the game.

Max Boruc could continue after coming on for his debut while 18-year-old Murray Johnson has been temporarily recalled from a loan spell with Queen of the South.

Rocky Bushiri begins a two-match domestic ban while Chris Cadden (Achilles) and Harry McKirdy (heart) are long-term absentees.

St Mirren defender Charles Dunne will be assessed after returning to training following a calf injury while recent signings Stav Nahmani and James Bolton are doubtful.