A﻿ntonio Conte has assembled a squad that can be competitive on all fronts, according to former Tottenham centre-back Jonathan Woodgate.

S﻿ummer signing Richarlison bagged his first two goals in north London to see off stubborn resistance from 10-man Marseille in their opening Champions League game.

W﻿oodgate saw his intervention as a sign Spurs are a force to be reckoned with this season.

"﻿You do have to grind out results sometimes, and Conte is the perfect man to make that happen," Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿He's got his players doing it and the Richarlison signing has been brilliant.

"﻿You need back-up to do well and they have never had it before. Now they have got a squad to compete."

