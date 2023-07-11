Ange Postecoglou said players like James Maddison are "not easy to come by" and he is backing the midfielder to be a leader at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old will meet up with his Spurs team-mates on Wednesday when he officially begins pre-season preparations.

Speaking about his new recruit, Postecoglou said: "Really excited to get James as part of the group.

"Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

"They're not easy to come by. He's proven himself at that level in the past few years as somebody who can do that.

"When you look at Tottenham the past few years, they've been really reliant on the front three to get their goals.

"I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James - even better if we could get James... so we ended up getting James.

"I was really pleased and the fact we did it early was great because it allows him to have a break. He's had the birth of twins so I don't know what shape he'll be in when he gets here!

"But once we get him in, it means he can come on the tour with us and I know he's really excited about joining the group.

"He obviously knows a few of the lads and I think he's in a stage of his career where it feels like he can be a leader, which is great as well because we need players who want to embrace that responsibility within this group.

"Whether it's their first year in or they've been here for ages, we're going to need leadership on the field - and he feels like he can be a player who does that."