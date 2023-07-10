Chelsea's need for a striker has put Romelu Lukaku's future under the spotlight and BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily panel are split on what should happen to their £97m signing.

ESPN chief sports writer Mark Ogden believes he is finished at Stamford Bridge and will ultimately end up back with Inter, whereas ex-Manchester City full-back Nedum Onuoha holds out some hope Lukaku can rescue his Chelsea career.

"Chelsea are in the market to offload him," Ogden said. "It is a dilemma as they need someone they can rely on to score 20 goals. But to make Lukaku work, you have to build your team around him and play to his strengths.

"I don't think either Chelsea or Mauricio Pochettino are prepared to do that.

"For me, he does not have the high-energy, pressing workrate you need to succeed at Chelsea so they are probably thinking he is not worth the effort."

Onuoha is more bullish on the Belgium striker, who has 121 Premier League goals and has proven his worth in English football, albeit never with the Blues.

"He has all the attributes and I do not think he is done yet," said Onuoha. "I'd love to see him stay as he has a point to prove.

"I am sure he is very motivated to show people he's the player that he was, rather than what people now think he is."

