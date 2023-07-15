Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal's signing of Declan Rice is a real statement of intent.

Mikel Arteta identified the England man as someone who could provide the athleticism and vision he felt Arsenal lacked in the middle of the pitch.

Although primarily used as a defensive midfielder at West Ham United, Arteta knows Rice is capable of making an impact in an attacking sense as well.

This would arguably give the Gunners the kind of inspiration in the centre of the pitch they have lacked since the departure of legendary club captain Patrick Vieira in 2005.

Evidently, Rice's goal output needs to increase from the career-best seasonal haul of five he has managed in each of the past two campaigns but in a side that prefers to control possession rather than hit on the counter like West Ham, that is well within his capabilities.

In addition, Rice is a leader. Still only 24, the former Chelsea trainee has effectively been West Ham's captain for the past two seasons. He fronted up when David Moyes' side struggled last season and never showed any lack of respect for the Hammers, even when he must have known his time with them was drawing to a close.

His reaction around the Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, when he became only the second man after Bobby Moore to lead the Hammers to European glory, earned praise from everyone connected with the club.

Rice may not get the captain's armband this season, with Martin Odegaard already installed in the role, but he is certainly someone who can keep driving Arsenal forward in tough situations, as Vieira used to do.

