Vibe manager Boyle brings in £177,000

Hibernian made almost £177,000 from releasing Martin Boyle for the 2022 World Cup.

The winger was initially in the Socceroos squad, but injury prevented him from playing. He did however, maintain a spot in the wider team as 'vibe manager'.

Fifa paid out $209m (£160.91m) to 440 clubs, with the world governing body indicating the overall sum represented a payment of $10,950 (£9,388) per day for every player.

Scottish Premiership clubs pulled in a combined £1.66m.