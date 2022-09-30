G﻿eorge Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham head into Saturday's north London derby sitting third in the table and knowing a win over rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium would put them top of the Premier League.

Last season, the two clubs were rivals fighting for Champions League football until a late Arsenal collapse, including losing heavily at Tottenham, ensured Spurs finished fourth, two points clear of their neighbours.

On Thursday, Spurs boss Antonio Conte was full of praise for Mikel Arteta and said Arsenal are a better side than last season.

“Arsenal are a club that have backed Arteta in the past few years," said Conte. "You are seeing that when you trust a person in a tough period and they are now having good results.

"Before the last three games, they were in the Champions League places last year, and I think this season they are better. They made good signings with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from a club like Manchester City - you are talking about players who are used to winning and used to a winning mentality.

"They have improved the level of the quality and the mentality.”

As for injury news, Tottenham manager wouldn’t give much away.

“I don’t want to speak about injuries because I don’t want to give Arsenal an advantage,” said the Italian.