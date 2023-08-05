Celtic 4-2 Ross County: What Rodgers said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sportsound: "First game there’s always a wee bit of nerves, so it’s good win for us. We didn’t start the game well and County made it really difficult for us.

"Once we found our space and combinations we scored a couple of really good goals and played some fantastic football. The two goals we gave away are soft."

On David Turnbull's performance: "He’s got that quality and ability. I can only assess form what I’ve seen, he’s been excellent in training and in the games.

"What I do for players is create an environment. He’ll determine how far he goes. He’s at an age now where he can take that on he can become a very, very important player for us. Hopefully this is a nice confidence boost for him."