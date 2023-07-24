We asked what you made of Newcastle's 3-3 draw against Aston Villa, given appearances from new squad members and the trial of a new formation.

Here's what you said:

Guy: Villa's wingers had a field day against the back three as there was lots of space in the wide areas and cut backs were effective. Still, it was promising going the other way. Elliot Anderson looked great so hopefully he can get some game time this season.

Mark: It was an exciting game, especially going forward. Some rustiness and lack of familiarity with the new formation cost us the first two goals against a full-strength Villa starting line-up but Toon showed great resilience to come back three times and had two good penalty shouts denied.

Robby: There were minutes in the legs of all players. Eddie Howe adapted his formation to get the desired minutes into the legs and that was good to increase their tanks. It was also good to see our composure and our fight given the makeshift back lines, plus a new midfield causing crossed wires for the goals we let in. But that’s what pre-season is all about. Make the mistakes and experiment now while it does not hurt you.

Paul: Villa carved us open far too easily with this “new” three-at-the-back system. It’s worrying as we’ll face much better sides than Villa especially in the Champions League. We are still short of quality, versatile defenders.