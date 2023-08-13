Clinton Morrison, former Republic of Ireland striker, on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Seeing Ange Postecoglou's new-look Tottenham they're not bad in possession.

"After taking the lead, going behind and then fighting back, they showed real togetherness.

"It's been a difficult week for them losing Harry Kane, credit to them.

"For Brentford, you know what it is like coming here, always difficult.

"They are missing Ivan Toney but Mbuemo and Wissa both scored today so that will give them confidence moving forward."