Manchester United captain and match-winner Bruno Fernandes speaking to TNT Sports: "It was a great pass from Jonny [Evans]. I know he has great qualities playing the ball in behind with both feet. I was waiting for it [the pass]. Burnley give space behind but it was tough to get that at times and we took the chance when it was there.

"We know that we have been in a tough bit of momentum, but we knew we could come back from it. Obviously today the performance was not the best, but we got the three points which is the most important thing.

"We knew the game today would be tough. Burnley play very well and, to be honest, I don't think that the points they have reflect how good they are. We are happy to take the win home today."