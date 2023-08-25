'This is a statement season for me' - Olusanya

Toyosi Olusanya is eyeing a "statement season" with St Mirren after an injury-disrupted first year with the club.

The 25-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Arbroath but has hit the ground running with Saints this term, scoring twice in seven appearances so far.

"This is a statement season for me, being on my last year here and the age I am, I feel that it's time for me to knuckle down and show people what I know I can do,” said Olusanya.

"First and foremost it’s about having a season where I can play 20-30 games without an injury, it’s been a number of years since I've done that.

"Also, it’s just about showing people what I can do. When I spoke to the gaffer he says we can see what you can do, but it is about showing other people what you can do.

"He feels that there have been times when injuries have held me back or I have done things which have got me success, then I have reverted back to things that don't help me get success.

"It is about being consistent throughout, really, the past couple of seasons I have had injuries, almost as an excuse, but now I feel I am not going to get injured, I'm injury free.

“I'm in a good head space and I want to prove to myself I can do it. I am keeping positive."