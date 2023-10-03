Stones and Silva back for City

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The sight of John Stones and Bernardo Silva on the training ground was a welcome sight for Manchester City fans.

Stones has not featured since the Community Shield in August after picking up a muscular injury.

Silva has missed three games after picking up a knock against Red Star Belgrade earlier this month.

On the back of successive defeats to Newcastle and Wolves and with Rodri serving the final game of his three-match ban when Pep Guardiola's side go to Arsenal on Sunday, City need to get a team on the pitch that can cope with the problems Mikel Arteta's side will create for them.

Both players clearly strengthen Guardiola's side and it will be interesting to see whether they start at RB Leipzig tomorrow, or if they are used off the bench and kept back a bit in readiness for the Emirates Stadium encounter.

City have had to delay their flight to Germany for tomorrow’s Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

They intended to fly straight after training but poor weather has caused them to reschedule their journey.

It means they will conduct their press conference in Manchester on Zoom rather than in-person at 15:00 BST.