Analysis: Burnley 2-5 Tottenham

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

After Tuesday's disappointing Carabao Cup exit at Fulham, it looked like Spurs were in for another tricky afternoon when Lyle Foster gave Burnley an early lead at Turf Moor.

What transpired was anything but, as Heung-min Son's delicate finish sparked the visitors into life before the Spurs captain put the finishing touches to yet another eye-catching performance from Ange Postecoglou's side.

Yves Bisouma and James Maddison impressed yet again in Tottenham's midfield but the day belonged to Son, whose clinical display of finishing earned him his fourth Premier League hat-trick - and first since a 6-2 victory over Leicester in September last year.

Postecoglou becomes only the fourth Tottenham manager, after Harry Redknapp, Tim Sherwood and Antonio Conte, to pick up ten points from his opening four Premier League games.

It may be early in the season, but the evidence so far suggests Tottenham fans are in for an exciting campaign under the former Celtic boss.