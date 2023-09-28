Newcastle v Burnley: Pick of the stats
Burnley are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (D4 L5) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976.
Newcastle won 8-0 against Sheffield United in their last Premier League game, their biggest ever away league win. They had eight different scorers in the match, a new record by a team in a single Premier League match.
For a fifth time in their nine Premier League seasons, Burnley have failed to win any of their opening five matches.
Burnley set a new personal Premier League record for most completed passes in a match in their defeat to Manchester United (572), with their accuracy in that game 88.4%, their second-best ever.
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has assisted six headed goals in the Premier League in 2023, two more than any other player. His last seven assists have all been for headers, the longest run by a player in the Premier League since Matt Ritchie between 2017 and 2019.