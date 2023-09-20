Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

A new manager, without a league win after five games - must be a full-scale crisis on the cards?

Well, not at Bournemouth where if anything, there is a growing sense of optimism among the fanbase after a wholehearted display in Sunday’s draw against Chelsea.

Despite drawing a blank in front of goal, the Cherries can be proud of their performance in matching a club with recent aspirations to co-found a European Super League, and a team assembled for more than a billion pounds.

Lewis Cook, signed for £6m in 2016, dominating the £100m Enzo Fernandez in midfield was a prime example.

Yes, Chelsea can point to an injury list – but so can Bournemouth, including two major signings yet to set foot on the pitch in Tyler Adams and Alex Scott. And it was Bournemouth who finished the game stronger, with supporters relishing the high-energy displays demanded by boss Andoni Iraola in comparison to the more defensive stance taken last season under Gary O’Neil.

“The national perspective on Bournemouth at the minute is completely out of kilter,” BBC Radio Solent commentator Kris Temple said on the latest edition of the Cherries: Unpicked podcast.

“Fans, in the main, are very happy with the progress. There is always concern about not winning, but five games into a 38-game season, Bournemouth are just below Chelsea and Manchester United in the table. And the fixtures have been horrible – but they’ve got Everton, Wolves and Burnley coming up next month.”

Statisticians Opta , externalpostulated that Bournemouth had the second most difficult run of opening fixtures after Newcastle.

Looking at the Cherries’ five equivalent fixtures last season (West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea at home, Liverpool and Brentford away), they took zero points from those games in 2022-23 with a combined minus-18 goal difference – so coming away with three points and only a minus-four GD represents a tangible improvement.

Up next in the league? Brighton and Arsenal, and a point or two would be welcome – but the panic button will not be pressed if a win does not come until those easier (on paper) games in October.

