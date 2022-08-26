Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been facing the media before Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Southampton.

Here is what he had to say:

Anthony Martial will miss the game at St Mary's with an Achilles injury.

Casemiro is available having trained with his team-mates this week following his move from Real Madrid.

Ten Hag said Liverpool were playing "best in the world" last season, so to beat them gives the players a lot of confidence.

The Dutchman said the performance against Southampton, and if they are running and fighting, will show if they learned a lesson from the Brentford defeat.

United still need to bring players in, but Ten Hag isn't sure if it will happen this transfer window as the bar has to be high.

He doesn't think the likes of Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe will be leaving this week.

Get updates of Man Utd v Southampton from 12:30 BST on Saturday on BBC Radio Manchester