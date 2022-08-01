Transfer news: Blues to make offer for De Jong

Gossip banner

Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Sport - in Spanish)

The Blues are also trying to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City and defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have offered striker Timo Werner to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column