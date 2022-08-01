Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Sport - in Spanish), external

The Blues are also trying to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City and defender Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea have offered striker Timo Werner to Real Madrid. (Marca), external

