Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Erik ten Hag sees no reason why Cristiano Ronaldo can't still have a part to play for Manchester United.

The Portugal forward was dropped to the bench for United's 2-1 win over Liverpool, with his team-mates running over 18km more than in their defeat at Brentford.

Afterwards the Dutchman was asked if it is impossible for the 37-year-old to perform in the high-tempo pressing style he wants to see his team play.

"I think he can - his whole career, several managers, several styles, he has always performed, so why can't he do this?" said Ten Hag.

"Age is not an issue, if you are good enough."