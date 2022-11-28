T﻿he draw for the FA Cup third round takes place at Anfield this evening between 7pm and 7.30pm.

I﻿t will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer and marks the entry of Premier League and Championship clubs to the famous competition.

Top-flight numbers to watch out for:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Chelsea

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

27. Newcastle United

29. Nottingham Forest

35. Southampton

39. Tottenham Hotspur

42. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers