St Mirren v Motherwell - team news

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson will be available after the Northern Ireland international's knee injury proved not as serious as first feared.

Strikers Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy are being monitored after returning to training following fitness issues.

Academy director Steven Hammell will take temporary charge of Motherwell following the departure of Graham Alexander and assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

Hammell will have a day to assess his squad following Thursday's Europa Conference League exit in Sligo, but left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines.

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in their latest six meetings with St Mirren, although four of those were draws.

